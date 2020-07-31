Johns Creek is crowing about two public works awards it, and one of its employees, has received.
Johns Creek Assistant Public Works Director Chris Haggard recently received the American Public Works Association Georgia Chapter Manager of the Year Award. At the same time, the city’s widening of Abbotts Bridge Road from Jones Bridge Road to Parsons Road — a project that Haggard oversaw — earned the chapter’s Transportation Project of the Year award.
“Chris continually works to make the city a better place for all residents,” City Manager Ed Densmore said. “This (Manager of the Year) award is affirmation of his dedication and awareness of the critical and specific infrastructure needs within the community.”
The awards are expected to be handed out at a program currently slated to be held later this year.
The Abbotts Bridge Road widening project included the addition of turn lanes, medians, sidewalks and bike lakes that serve 11 neighborhoods. City officials touted improved sight distances to help drivers, pedestrians, joggers and cyclists along the roadway, as well as safer ingresses and egresses for the neighborhoods.
Residents are also expected to have better walking and bicycling access to a nearby library and shopping center through the sidewalks and bike lanes.
“We’re thrilled to receive APWA’s Project of the Year Award and the meaningful professional acknowledgment for city’s investments in the community,” Johns Creek Public Works Director Lynette Baker said. “Through the completion of this project, the city demonstrated its commitment to our citizens, the environment, and to infrastructure improvements beneficial to future generations.”
The widening project is not the only project Haggard has overseen for Johns Creek, however. He also managed the Brumbelow Road Pedestrian bridge and sidewalk connection, and Parsons Road sidewalk and mid-block crossing projects.
Haggard has worked for Johns Creek’s Public Works Department since 2013. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Florida and is GSWCC Level II Certified Erosion Control Design Professional and GDOT LAP Certified, as well as being a Georgia Professional Engineer.
“From program management, to budgeting and funding, to running public meetings and information open house events, Chris understands and listens to the community and businesses regarding outstanding service delivery,” Densmore said.
