The Newtown Dog Park is getting a facelift, which means local pups will have to look for another place to play starting in March.
The city of Johns Creek recently announced that the dog park will be closed for renovations, starting March 1. The city said the renovations will include replacing the turf in both the small dog park and main dog park. Both will remain closed throughout construction, which the city said it hopes will be completed by the end of March.
The one-acre dog park is located inside the Newtown Park, toward the front entrance. There are separate fenced-in areas for large and small dogs, and the dog park also includes sprinklers and obstacles for the dogs to play in and on.
