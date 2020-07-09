The Johns Creek Public Works Department has finished its second season of repaving neighborhood streets in the 2019-2023 paving plan, the city recently announced.
Repaving crews resurfaced nine miles of streets in eight subdivisions, inlcuding: Glenhurst, Saddle Brook, The Reserve at Wellington, Oak Bridge, Riverwood, Thornhill, The Forest, and Abbotts View. Crews also repaved three miles of nine main roads, including: Alvin Road, Kimball Bridge Road, State Bridge Road, Parsons Road, Old Alabama Road at Foxworth Drive; and the Newtown Park parking lot.
“Our Public Works Department has done an exceptional job continuing this program so more neighborhoods are enjoying smooth streets and enhanced curb appeal,” Johns creek Mayor Mike Bodker said. “We are excited to have completed another year of the repaving initiative.”
In 2018, a specially equipped vehicle assessed and analyzed each of Johns Creek’s streets to gauge conditions, the city said. Using that data as a guide, the Public Works staff developed a repaving plan for the city’s subdivisions.
The physical survey of city streets revealed that many of them had a substandard Pavement Quality Index (PQI) score, a scale developed by the Corps of Engineers to measure cracking, potholes, rutting, weathering and other factors. Low PQI scores reflect poor condition of pavement. The lower the PQI score, the higher the ranking when scheduling the repaving.
In the previous five-year repaving program, the City resurfaced 111 subdivisions in four years as City Council had approved additional funding to escalate the resurfacing program schedule.
