Nearly nine miles of streets in 16 subdivisions and 3.15 miles of nine main roads have been repaved by the Johns Creek Public Works Department, which recently completed the first round of its four-year plan to improve road conditions.
The 16 subdivisions include: The Vicarage, Kensington Oaks, Stevens Creek, The Regency at Wellington, The Enclave at Wellington, Windermere Park, Oakmont, Glenside, Morton Reserve, Jones Estates, Jones Bridge Landing, Haydens Walk, Edgewater Estates, Parkside, Ballacree and Belcrest.
The nine main roads include: Autry Mill Road, Byers Road, East Johns Crossing, Medlock Crossing Parkway, Old Crossing Way, Old Medlock Bridge Road, Rogers Bridge Road, Valais Court, and West Morton Road.
“Our Public Works Department has done an exceptional job continuing this program so more neighborhoods are enjoying smooth streets and enhanced curb appeal,” Mayor Mike Bodker said in a statement. “We are excited to have completed another year of the repaving initiative.”
Last year, the Public Works Department used data, which was obtained by a specialized vehicle as it rode over all of the city’s streets, to develop a long-term plan to repave Johns Creek’s subdivisions.
Every street was given a Pavement Quality Index (PQI) score – a point system developed by the Corps of Engineers to measure cracking, potholes, rutting, weathering and other factors negatively impacting a street or road. The city repaved the roads in the neighborhoods with the lowest scores first.
The Johns Creek Public Works Department resurfaced 111 subdivisions during the previous five-year program, leading the City Council to approve additional funding to expedite the program’s schedule. This year’s first phase was completed under budget, according to the Johns Creek government website.
The City Council increased funding for the project from $1.5 million to $5 million in Fiscal Year 2016 so the five-year schedule could be completed in four.
The repaving process includes fixing potholes, ensuring the road lines up smoothly with all driveways, laying a sticking substance and subsequent layer of asphalt and completing the process by using a machine to roll over the asphalt, causing it to harden.