On Monday, the city of Johns Creek will begin to get back to some normalcy, at least where City Hall is concerned. The city announced that it will begin phase one of reopening City Hall on Monday, with access to the first floor open to the public.
Officials said next week City Hall will be open for regular business hours — Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — and that the Community Development Department and the Revenue Department will be open.
The city said the Community Development Department will transition back to normal operations, but will only accept in-person permit submittals. Acceptance of electronic permit submittals will cease at 4 p.m. on June 19, with the exception of trade permits, which the city said can continue to be submitted both in-person or via email to buildingpermits@johnscreekga.gov.
The Revenue Department will reopen for business licenses, excise taxes, pouring permits, and other revenue transactions.
Municipal Court will not begin again until July 7, the city said. Its opening will be part of phase two of reopening City Hall.
City officials ask visitors to City Hall to observe social distancing guidelines and to use the hand sanitizing stations that are situated in the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.