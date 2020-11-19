Residents of Johns Creek most in need after being impacted by the ongoing pandemic will have a chance for help after the city council voted to earmark $300,000 for the Vulnerable Populations Grant.
The program for those impacted by COVID-19 is available to local, eligible not-for-profits. The city council voted to approve the Johns Creek CARES Vulnerable Populations Grant during its Nov. 16 meeting.
According to city officials, the grant funding through the Vulnerable Populations Grant Program is targeted specifically to help Johns Creek residents with overdue rent and mortgage payments, utility assistance, food assistance, or other unforeseen financial/emergency needs directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants are strictly limited to established not-for-profit organizations that serve Johns Creek residents and are not designed for new programs or start-up efforts.
"Individuals cannot directly apply for assistance from the City but will be encouraged to connect with the not-for-profit organizations that receive grants through the Johns Creek CARES Vulnerable Populations Grant Program," a statement from the city said. "A list will be made available on the city’s website following the application period, which ends Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m."
Officials said priority for grant funding will be given to organizations that will pass through 100% of the funds to residents. Applying not-for-profits can request up to $300,000 of funding, but actual awards will be determined by the city based on the number of eligible organizations that apply.
"Organizations must use the funding to the benefit of Johns Creek residents with a maximum individual award of up to $3,000," the city said.
Local not-for-profits in Johns Creek seeking participation in the program must complete an online application on the city’s website at www.JohnsCreekGA.gov/JCCares.
Applications will be accepted until Dec. 3, and grants will be awarded until the CARES Act funds are depleted.
