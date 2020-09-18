The Johns Creek City Council has approved a $59 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins Oct.1, that includes money for new sidewalks, a roundabout project and body cameras for the police department.
The adopted budget includes $17.9M for operational expenditures and $26.9M for personnel expenditures, the city said.
According to city officials, the adopted budget aligns with four key themes for Fiscal Year 2021:
♦ To continue high quality core services,
♦ To thoughtfully maintain infrastructure
♦ To realign resources for optimal effectiveness
♦ To recalibrate the economic development approach.
City officials said those themes can be seen in both the programs and services funded in the budget and the shifts as compared to budgets of prior years.
“A lot of hard work went into getting here, given the unprecedented fiscal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FY2021 Budget is focused on what is fundamental and primary to provide funding for those desired services that benefit our community,” Mayor Mike Bodker said. “It says volumes about this council to show unanimous support for continued investment in our city as well as commitment to strong fiscal stewardship, economic development, and public safety.”
The budget is the annual operating plan for the city and aligns with the priorities set by the City Council. To work within anticipated revenues, the FY2021 budget is an overall 7% decline compared to FY2020 and does not include any service expansions.
Highlights of the budget include:
♦ $500,000 for new sidewalks based on the Sidewalk Priority Policy.
♦ $1,000,000 for construction of the roundabout at Barnwell Road at Rivermont Parkway.
♦ $3,000,000 for road resurfacing.
♦ $325,248 for the police department body worn camera initiative.
♦ $620,000 for the replacement of Fire Engine No. 62.
The city said that the City Council discussed options and reached consensus on critical budget modifications to balance capital enhancements and key operational expenses.
Overall, city officials said, the budget prioritizes providing leading levels of public safety, addressing traffic and infrastructure, streamline internal processes, and focus on economic development.
The budget documents and presentation are available on the City’s website at: www.johnscreekga.gov/Residents/Finance/Budgets.
