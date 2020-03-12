For the first time, the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra will be joined by musicians from Chattahoochee High for a performance at Johns Creek United Methodist Church on March 28 at 7:30 p.m.
The concert, “A Night in Russia,” will feature Russian masterpieces that include Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 2.”
Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra (JCSO) Music Director and Conductor J. Wayne Baughman, Nicholas A. Garofalo and Lori Buonamici will conduct the conduct the performance. The JCSO will feature about 45 musicians, with another 50 being members of the Chattahoochee High.
The concert will feature works by Modest Mussorgsky, Alexander Borodin, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Tchaikovsky.
Tickets range from $18 to $37 and can be purchased via johnscreeksymphony.org, by calling 678-748-5802 or at the door, though Chattahoochee students can attend for free by presenting their school identification card.
Founded by Baughman, who serves as vice-president of the Cultural Arts Alliance at Johns Creek and chairs the Johns Creek Legacy Center Task Force, the JCSO is the lone fully professional, part-time symphonic orchestra in metro Atlanta.
