The Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce recently wrapped up its annual Wellness Expo — an open opportunity for local residents to come out and learn how to help their families stay safe and healthy with screenings, educational sessions and more.
Robin Buckley, executive director, member services and small business resource center, said this year’s event — held at Johns Creek Baptist Church — was both well attended and sold out.
“The main objective was to give the health industry an avenue to network and create new referral base,” Buckley said. “Secondary was to offer health and wellness screenings and education to the public under one roof.”
The event featured practitioners, educators, holistic specialists, insurance providers, hospitals and nutritionists providing information to those who attended.
Attendees had the opportunity to get cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, vein, eyes and spine screenings as well as sit in on educational sessions that explored topics like colorectal and breast cancer awareness, hypnotherapy, essential oils and biological signaling.
According to its website, the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce is “committed to creating an environment where new and existing businesses prosper and enhance the overall quality of life in the community.”
For more information, visit www.johnscreekchamber.com.