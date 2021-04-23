The Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual golf classic Monday at The Standard Club, bringing together local business people for a day on the links. The event was presented by Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
The Chamber will host an open house Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate its 15th anniversary. The Chamber offices are located at 11695 Johns Creek Parkway.
