The Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 15th anniversary this past week by showing off its new offices and welcoming a new business to the community.
Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker attended the celebration along with City Council members Brian Weaver and John Bradberry. Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann also attended as the Chamber showed off its new office space, located at 11695 Johns Creek Parkway, Suite 100, on April 28.
The event also included a ribbon cutting ceremony for Office Evolution, which is located in the building adjacent to the Chamber. Office Evolution is located at 6470 East Johns Crossing, Suite 160. Office Evolution offers co-working and private office space, as well as meeting rooms, and mailing addresses, Chamber officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.