With October being National Cyber Security Month, the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce is hosting a luncheon that aims to help residents learn best practices for reducing the likelihood of becoming a cybercrime victim.
“Beyond the Dark Web – Preventing Cybercrime” is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, featuring Delta Community Credit Union’s Abdul Hussain, who will offer insight into the Dark Web and its potential for misuse by criminals intent on committing data and identity theft.
“Cybercrime is everywhere, and while we all think it won’t happen to us, that is just not true,” said Robin Buckley, Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce executive director, member services and small business resource center.
Buckley provided statistics by Global Risks Report from World Economic Forum, stating that 83 percent of consumers expect cyberattacks, data theft and fraud to increase in 2019.
“The web is still a mysterious place for most of us and the Dark Web even more so,” Buckley said, adding that those who attend will learn “how to reduce your chances of being affected, and if you are, the steps you need to take to recover.”
Admission is $30 for Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce members and $40 for guests. To register, visit https://members.johnscreekchamber.com/events/details/beyond-the-dark-web-preventing-cybercrime-29258