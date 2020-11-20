Johns Creek celebrated its newest park and a milestone this week.
City officials gathered for a ribbon cutting Wednesday at the Morton Road Park, marking the completion of the first city park that Johns Creek didn't inherit from Fulton County.
The pocket park — which features a pavilion, picnic shelter, play structures, a multi-use path, a half basketball court, and open law — is now open for use.
According to the city, pocket parks are small parks which typically span four acres or less. They are designed to serve nearby neighborhoods, tend to be left as green space with the possibility for playgrounds and have limited facilities and little or no parking.
Officials said the city purchased the land — located on the north side of East Morton Road, just east of its intersection with State Bridge Road — in 2015.
