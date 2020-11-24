New lanes for State Bridge Road and a pedestrian bridge were celebrated this past week by the city of Johns Creek. The city marked the substantial completion of its TSPOST project on Nov. 19.
The road-widening project increased State Bridge Road from four to six lanes between Camden Way and the Chattahoochee River. The project also included the addition of a pedestrian bridge over the river just north of the existing westbound roadway bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.