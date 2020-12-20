The deadline to submit applications for the Johns Creek Cares Business Grant Program has been extended to Jan. 11.
At its Nov. 16 meeting, the city council voted to approve the program. The CARES Business Grant Program is intended to help all eligible businesses by providing emergency funds to offset the significant, temporary loss of revenue caused by the pandemic, city officials said.
The city of Johns Creek has earmarked $2.7 million of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to support Johns Creek businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said in November.
“By tending to the needs of the local business community we are helping to not only ‘Keep it in the Creek’ but also providing needed support to the very lifeblood of local economy,” said Ed Densmore, City Manager of Johns Creek. “We’ve heard from members of the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce and Johns Creek Advantage, two vital resources for local business, and their support of the CARES Business Grant program was enthusiastic and grateful.”
Earlier in 2020, Congress passed the CARES Act and on Sept. 24 Johns Creek adopted an Intergovernmental Agreement with Fulton County formalizing the city’s pro rata allocation of the CARES Act funds in the amount of $3,528,706, the city said. The city previously spent just over $500,000 on direct COVID-19 related expenditures and hazard pay for public safety personnel.
The city council has also set aside $300,000 for the Johns Creek Cares Vulnerable Populations Grant to be distributed through existing nonprofits.
Johns Creek businesses that have suffered significant, temporary loss of revenue or job losses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly businesses that have been directly affected by the Governor’s Executive Orders for closure, are eligible. Specific eligibility criteria can be found on the city’s website along with the grant application.
Local businesses in Johns Creek seeking participation in the program must complete an online application on the city’s website at www.JohnsCreekGA.gov/JCCares.
According to the city, to be eligible for the CARES Business Grant program funding, businesses must be in operation in Johns Creek prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, currently licensed and currently in operation, a business size of under 250 employees, a commercial business location (in-home businesses are not eligible), public interfacing, and impacted by the Governor’s Executive Orders.
