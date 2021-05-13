The Johns Creek City Council agreed during Monday night's meeting to purchase the remaining 10-acre property along the Chattahoochee River that is part of the future Cauley Creek Park.
City officials said the $4.9 million purchase is funded through the parks bond referendum, which was passed by voters in 2016 to fund development and acquisition of parks and green space.
“The purchase of these 10 acres is the final piece of the puzzle to unify the park property,” Mayor Mike Bodker said. “The City was eager to acquire this valuable piece of property along the Chattahoochee River as it helps complete the overall vision for Cauley Creek Park.”
The first segment of the Cauley Creek Park trail is currently under construction. The rest of the 192-acre park’s construction is anticipated to start in the fall, city officials said.
With this latest land purchase, which now makes seven park land acquisitions, Johns Creek has increased its available park land to more than 400 acres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.