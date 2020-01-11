Local businesses must renew licenses by March 31
Johns Creek businesses must renew their business licenses by March 31 by submitting a business tax return with full payment of all fees and taxes.
The licenses – also called tax certificates — can be obtained at City Hall, which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by completing the forms online via johnscreekga.gov. Instructions for filling out the online forms can be found at johnscreekga.gov/JCGA/Media/Site/Business/License-Renewal.pdf.
Johns Creek officials mailed renewal applications at the end of last month and businesses claiming they didn’t receive one still must complete the renewal application or have it postmarked by March 31. Businesses who file late payments are subject to a 10 percent penalty with 1.5 percent monthly interest.
When businesses file applications for their licenses, which are valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, they must include their company’s website. The website’s address will be included in Johns Creek’s business directory, which helps residents learn more about businesses in their community.
Providence Group opens new phase at Bellmoore Park
The Providence Group of Georgia is launching a new phase at Bellmoore Park, a gated community that has 22 wooded home sites providing slab or basement options.
Buyers can choose between three open-concept designs for their home, which will range between 2,852 to 3,417 square feet of luxurious living space with options for main-level owner’s suites and guest retreats, two-story family rooms, third-level retreats and four-to-six bedrooms.
The newest homes are part of a community that will have more than 600 low-maintenance single-family homes with rear- and front-entry garages. Bellmoore Park, which has homes priced from the $400,000s to $1 million, was recognized in 2016 with Gold OBIE Awards for Best Amenity Package and Master-Planned Community of the Year.
The community, which is in the school districts of Wilson Creek Elementary, River Trail Middle and Northview High, is also close to The Forum-Peachtree Corners, Avalon, North Point Mall, Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre and the Chattahoochee River.
Bellmoore Park residents have access to a clubhouse with fitness center, a leisure pool and zero-entry kid’s pool with water features and splash pad, playground, eight lighted tennis courts with viewing stands and covered pavilion, wedding garden, event lawn, large oval park with bandstand and over 70 acres of greenspace and pocket parks throughout the community.
— From staff reports
