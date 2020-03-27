With the coronavirus pandemic causing so much chaos in the community, Six Bridges Brewing co-owner Charles Gridley wanted to do something to help.
He came up with the idea to host a blood drive at the Johns Creek brewery he owns with his son Clay. And while the city gave him its blessing, officials also cautioned that there might not be much interest with people desiring to stay home.
But that wasn’t the case. The 35 spots for the American Red Cross blood drive filled up in less than two days. So on Monday, a day the brewery is normally closed, much needed blood will be donated.
“We’re always looking for a way to give back. That’s what micro-breweries do,” Charles Gridley said. “The city told us we might have trouble filling spots, but within 48 hours we were filled up.
“It just shows that the community in general is looking for ways to help.”
To add incentive, the brewery billed the blood drive as a “pint for a pint.” Everyone who donates blood on Monday will receive a voucher for a free pint on their next visit to the brewery, which is located at 11455 Lakefield Dr., Suite 300 in Johns Creek.
Gridley said the brewery remains open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day but Monday for to-go orders. He said business has been steady and he and his staffers try to return the favor by patronizing local restaurants.
“As a small business owner, we’re all in this together and trying to support each other,” Gridley said. “(Our staff) will go out for lunch and support local mom and pop places, and they’ll stop by and pick up a six-pack.”
That desire to help extends to the brewing industry, Gridley said. Since Six Bridges has a canning line, and some extra time on its hands, Gridley said he has offered to help can beer for local breweries that don’t have their own canning operation.
“The micro-brewery industry is all about helping each other,” Gridley said. “It’s very much a brotherhood. We had that before, and it’s even more so now.”
