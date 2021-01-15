Johns Creek City Council members Brian Weaver and Erin Elwood and Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann helped city staff break ground on the Barnwell Road at Rivermont Parkway roundabout project on Wednesday.

Because of accidents in that area, a roundabout was decided on to help reduce speed, maintain better sight distance and maintain the collector road status.

Construction is expected to be complete in the fall, city officials said.

Download PDF 2019-12-barnwell-rivermont-concept.pdf

