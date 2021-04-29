The Johns Creek Public Works Department announced that it has launched its seventh year of repaving the city’s neighborhood streets.
Officials said crews are scheduled to pave 11 neighborhoods this year. A repaving schedule will be available on the city’s website, but it is subject to change due to weather and availability of additional crews.
Officials said the schedule also includes repaving main roads: State Bridge Road (Jones Bridge Road to Johns Creek High School) and Buice Road at Spruill Road intersection asphalt work, as well as the Shakerag Park track.
In 2020, the city said it resurfaced nine miles of streets in eight neighborhoods and three miles of nine main roads.
In 2018, city officials said a consultant drove a specially-equipped vehicle down each of Johns Creek’s streets to gauge their conditions. Using that data as a guide, the Public Works staff developed a repaving plan for the city’s subdivisions.
The city said the physical survey of city streets revealed many had a substandard Pavement Quality Index (PQI), a scale developed by the Corps of Engineers to measure cracking, potholes, rutting, weathering and other factors. Low PQI scores reflect poor condition of pavement. The lower the PQI score, the higher the ranking when scheduling the repaving.
