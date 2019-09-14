For the second year in a row, the city of Johns Creek was awarded an accolade that recognizes excellence in the practices and policies of preparing, communicating and executing its annual budget.
Johns Creek government officials recently received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for the city’s 2019 Annual Operating and Capital Budget book. The award was created by the organization to encourage and assist state and local governments to prepare budget documents of the highest quality that reflect both the guidelines established by the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting and the GFOA’s best practices on budgeting.
“This prominent award reflects our city’s commitment to transparent, quality budgeting and also demonstrates to our residents clear communication of effective municipal budgeting practices,” Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker said. “This award is reflective of the meticulous work performed by the city’s communications and finance departments.”
The GFOA guidelines are designed to assess how well a municipality’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.
Budget documents must be rated proficient in all four categories and in 14 mandatory criteria within those categories in order to receive the award. In addition to the award, GFOA presented a certificate of recognition for Budget Presentation to Kimberly Greer, assistant city manager, for being primarily responsible for having achieved the award.
In a press release, Johns Creek officials also recognized Edith Damann, external communications manager, who was “instrumental in the 2019 Annual Operating and Capital Budget book development.” Documents submitted to the Budget Awards Program are reviewed by selected members of the GFOA professional staff and by outside reviewers with experience in public-sector budgeting.