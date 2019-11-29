Residents interested in learning more about a proposed roundabout project for Barnwell Road and Rivermont Parkway will have the chance at a meeting on Dec. 12.
According to the city, the community is invited to share their opinions during the meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Park Place senior center — located at 3125 Old Alabama Road inside Newtown Park.
The project includes the installation of a roundabout and aims to address safety and traffic flow issues at the intersection, the city said on its website.
According to the city, city staff will present a proposed concept design and residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed intersection improvements during the meeting.