The city of Johns Creek wants your input. As it embarks on the process of implementing the Johns Creek Town Center Master Plan process, the city is residents to engage and collaborate on ideas to "create a strong, energetic, and cohesive destination."
City officials said the Johns Creek Town Center Master Plan initiative includes studying the 192-acre area inside Technology Park that is poised to be transformed into a town center for Johns Creek.
Officials said the public can participate in a variety of ways:
• Provide input by taking the first Town Center Master Plan survey.
• Participate in an online interactive mapping activity on the master plan website.
• Attend the virtual public meeting set for Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
For more information and to participate, please visit www.JCTownCenter.com
