More than 130 artists, artisans, musicians and concessionaires will turn the spot overlooking Medlock Bridge Road across from The Atlanta Athletic Club into the place to be this weekend with the Johns Creek Arts Festival.
In its eighth year, the Johns Creek Arts Festival will run from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free and pets are welcome as long as they are on a leash.
The festival, which received the 2019 Sunshine Artist Top 200 award for being a top-100 art show nationwide, will feature dozens of talented artisans who will be showing their paintings, pottery, metalwork, folk art, glass, jewelry, yard art and many more products available for sale.
The event, which is an annual celebration of the city’s vibrant art scene and boost to the local economy, will also have a Kidz Zone. It will offer face painting, sand art, musical instruments, inflatable rides and bungee jumping. Tickets for these attractions are required and will be sold onsite for $1 each.
For those looking to take a break from shopping and playing, the festival will offer a wide variety of food an beverages. Vendors from Bruster's Ice Cream, 'cue BBQ, Granny's Old Fashioned Lemonade, Gyro Chef, Jack's Nuts, Paw Paw's Kettle Corn, King of Pops, Sabrosa Street Tacos, Sherri's Crab Cakes, Tom + Chee Food Truck, On The Roll Lobster Truck, Bite Me Corndogs, Flat Bread Bistro and Santillo Enterprises featuring sausages will sell their delicacies. Vendors selling Philly cheesesteak, hot dogs and burgers, as well as other options, will also be in the food court. Alcohol will also be available, including Johns Creek's own Six Bridges Brewing, in addition to vendors selling premium wines.
The food court will also host a series of nine concerts, beginning on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Jesse Owen Astin. He will be followed by Colt Coates (12:15 p.m.), Cat Carter (1:45 p.m.), Tullamore Road (3:15 p.m.) and the Ben Wade Band (5 p.m.). Sunday’s music begins at 11 a.m. with J. Kyle Reynolds, followed by Jeff Gillman (12:15 p.m.), Story Of a Life (2 p.m.) and the Stephen Lee Band (3:45 p.m.)
The festival’s grounds offer plenty of free parking. Traffic will be directed by Johns Creek Boy Scout troops, who are hoping their work is rewarded is with donations that will go toward their projects.