Johns Creek, Chattahoochee and Northview high schools have all been ranked among the best 500 high schools nationally for their science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs by Newsweek.
Out of a possible score of 100, Chattahoochee scored 94.36, ranking it No. 149. Northview (93.38) and Johns Creek High (91.11) are ranked No. 217 and No. 373, respectively.
At No. 15, Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology in Lawrenceville is the state’s highest ranked school. It scored 98.07, just a shade behind New Jersey’s Bergen County Academies (98.08) and just ahead of the Winsor School in Boston, which scored 98.05. Of the top 15 schools nationally, 12 are public schools.
The rankings used by Newsweek and STEM.org took into comparison regression analysis to gauge which primary and secondary schools offer students a quality experience in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, in addition to getting them ready for their post-school career.
“With high-profile institutions in big urban areas and small but strong programs across the nation, America’s future in science, technology, engineering and mathematics is in good hands,” Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s Global Editor in Chief, said in a statement.
The rankings were very, very tight, as top school School of Science and Engineering in Dallas, Texas (99.67) – and 20th-ranked West Lafayette Junior/ Senior High School in Indiana (97.49) are separated by just 2.18 points.
Texas dominated the rankings, as it is home to three of the seven highest-ranked schools, with the School for the Talented and Gifted (99.47) finishing second and the Liberal Arts and Science Academy in Austin (98.41) placing seventh.
Stanford Online High School, based in Redwood City, Calif., came in third with a score of 99.15, followed by Bronx (NY) High School of Science (98.8), the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools (98.63) and the Liberal Arts and Science Academy in Austin rounding out the top six.
The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., (98.38) placed seventh, followed by the Maine School of Science and Mathematics (98.36), Michigan’s Cranbrook Schools (98.35) and Massachusetts Academy of Math and Science (98.35).
As for Georgia, Wheeler High School in Marietta came in 64th with a score of 95.74, while The Westminster School (95.01) placed in 107th, the Savannah Arts Academy (93.39) came in 215th, Marietta’s Walton High School (92.07) is 309th and Alpharetta High School (91.75) is 331st. Athens Academy (90.34) is 415th, North Gwinnett High (90.20) is 430th – a spot ahead of Woodward Academy (90.19) – while Roswell High (90.15) is 434th and The Lovett School (89.93) is 454th.
The Savannah Country Day School (89.71) and Milton’s Cambridge High School (89.70) are ranked 467th and 468th, respectively. Pace Academy (89.44) in Atlanta in is ranked 490th.