Christopher Byers is the new police chief of Johns Creek, taking over the role on Friday after being appointed by City Manager Ed Densmore.
Densmore is the founding chief of the Johns Creek Police Department. He had been serving the city in dual roles — both as chief and acting City Manager. But earlier this month Densmore was hired to the City Manager position full time, leading the city to look for someone to fill his role as police chief.
Byers has been with the Johns Creek Police Department since 2008, and has been in law enforcement since 1996.
“I am extremely humbled and excited to step into the position of Police Chief of the Johns Creek Police Department,” Byers said. “I am committed to continuing theexceptional work these officers do day in and day out. Chief Densmore’s leadership and guidance over the last 12 years prepared me for this challenge and I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Johns Creek in my new role.”
According to a release from the city, in his 20 years in law enforcement Byers created and oversaw a first of its kind of Teenage Alcohol Diversion Program. He was awarded the Johns Creek Department Leadership Award in 2013.
Byers has a bachelor’s degree from Liberty University in criminal justice and is a graduate from Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command. He is also a graduate of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange.
