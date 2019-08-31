During a recent meeting, Johns Creek city councilmembers gave unanimous approval to lower the city’s 2019 millage rate, providing homeowners in the city with a reduction in taxes.
The council voted Aug. 19 to lower the 2019 millage rate to 3.552 and the park bond millage to 0.391.
The rate of 3.552 per $1,000 of assessed value is a 12% decrease from the advertised rollback rate of 4.042. The parks bond rate, 0.391, is a reduction from 2018’s rate of 0.500 – marking the city’s second consecutive tax reduction.
“Homeowners in Johns Creek are the primary reason our city remains one of the best places to live in the country,” said Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker. “Providing homeowners in the city with a tax reduction, improving upon last year’s revenue neutral rollback, helps offset property tax reassessment increases and adds to our city’s exceptional quality of life.”
At the reduced rate, the total tax levy is estimated at $16 million, representing a $2 million overall tax reduction.
Property taxes make up about 28% of the city’s revenues.
The city’s original Fiscal Year 2019 budget anticipated a millage rate of 3.84 and included $18.4 million in projected revenue from property taxes.
Fulton County government is scheduled to distribute final 2019 tax bills to Johns Creek homeowners by the end of August.
For questions about 2019 property tax bills, homeowners can contact the Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s office at 404 613-6100 or visit www.fultoncountytaxes.org
Property tax payments for 2019 for Johns Creek homeowners are due by Oct. 31, 2019 and the deadline for payment of Fulton County tax bills is Oct. 15, 2019.