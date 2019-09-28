At a Sept. 23 meeting, Johns Creek City Council unanimously approved a $62.5 million budget for the 2020 Fiscal Year.
At 44 percent of the budget’s general fund, personnel remains the largest expenditure, followed by operational expenses at 29 percent. The largest revenue streams for the FY 2020 budget are the local option sales tax at 38 percent and property taxes at 30 percent.
“The FY 2020 budget is a result of our city council coming together to thoughtfully examine and prioritize services, adhere to our long-held conservative fiscal policies and promote results, which will be of the most benefit for our community in the coming fiscal year and well into the future,” said Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker. “We have adopted a balanced and prudent budget that aligns resources with the issues that matter most to our residents.”
The city council publicly reviewed the proposed budget at a Sept. 9 work session as well as at a special called budget work session Sept. 13.
Councilmembers discussed options and reached consensus on critical budget modifications to balance capital enhancements and operational expenses, completing their final examination of the FY 2020 budget Sept. 23.
According to a news release from the city of Johns Creek, the approved budget focuses on four key priorities: delivering public safety, preserving city assets, improving mobility and connectivity, as well as sustaining stormwater infrastructure.
“These priorities or themes can be seen in both the recurring programs and services funded in the budget, the proposed FY 2020 capital projects, maintenance projects and position additions,” the release stated. “Important themes from FY 2019 such as transparency and budget maturity remain a core part of the adopted FY 2020 budget.”
To see the FY 2020 budget in its entirety, visit https://www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/finance/budgets.