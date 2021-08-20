John Bradberry and Brian Weaver will face off to be the next mayor of Johns Creek after both men qualified this week for November's municipal election.
Bradberry and Weaver are vying for the post after current mayor Mike Bodker decided not to seek re-election. The winner will work with a City Council that will have a much different look after four current council members decided not to seek re-election.
City officials also announced the other candidates who have qualified for the Johns Creek City Council 2021 General and Special Election, which is set for Nov. 2.
The election is for the council seats of Post 1, Post 2, Post 3 and Post 5 in addition to the mayoral post.
Lee Heard Tucker and Dilip Tunki have qualified as candidates for Johns Creek City Council Post 1, which has no incumbent because current Post 1 council member Lenny Zaprowski is not seeking re-election.
Rashmi Singh and Stacy Skinner have qualified as candidates for Johns Creek City Council Post 2. Post 2 also has no incumbent since Weaver is running for the mayoral post.
Bob Erramilli, Cassandra Littlejohn and Anthony Shorter have qualified as candidates for Johns Creek City Council Post 3, which has no incumbent since current Post 3 council member Bradberry is running for mayor.
Pablo Cecere and Larry DiBiase have qualified as candidates for Johns Creek City Council Post 5, which also has no incumbent since current Post 5 council member Stephanie Andres is not seeking re-election.
