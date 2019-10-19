Johns Creek is offering its residents the opportunity to properly dispose of their hazardous waste free of charge at the parking lot of Target and Home Depot, located at 5950 State Bridge Road from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Nov. 2.
The City of Johns Creek and Keep North Fulton Beautiful’ s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, requires those looking to drop off their trash to register at the Keep North Fulton Beautiful’s website at keepnorthfultonbeautiful.org, where they also will be provided a link to verify residency. The event is only open to Johns Creek residents.
The registration deadline is 10 a.m. on Halloween, but registration will close as soon the list reaches 600. Drive-up drop-offs will not be accepted. Those who are approved during the registration process are urged to bring a copy of the confirmation letter they receive online to expedite service upon arriving at the event.
Participants will be allowed to drop off the following: herbicides, pesticides, motor oil, anti-freeze, gasoline, mercury in the form of thermostats and thermometers and electronics such as monitors of any kind. Participants can also dispose of propane cylinders, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, fluorescent bulbs and cooking oils.
There is a 10-gallon limit to the amount of paint that can be disposed of and no alkaline batteries, such as AA, AAA, A, B, C and 9V, should be brought since they can all be disposed of safely in with standard household trash.
Keep North Fulton Beautiful, which has served its community as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit since 1984, offers education and conservation programs in the Johns Creek and Sandy Springs communities. As an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, the organization strives to education the community in the beautification and conservation of the environment and create a better place to live.
Keep North Fulton Beautiful, which also involved in waster reduction and water conservation, is based at Sandy Springs Recycling Center on Morgan Falls Road.