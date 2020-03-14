Student Leadership Johns Creek (SLJC) is offering to help senior residents on how to use cellphones, tablets and other devices from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Park Place at Newtown Park on March 28.
The event, which is being held in conjunction with AT&T, gives older residents the chance to learn from more technically savvy teenagers on how to get the most out of their devices in a relaxing setting for the second straight year.
Seniors with little to no experience using devices, which include not knowing how to turn on and off equipment, are urged to attend. Students will give one-one-one attention with device owners, ensuring they know how to adjust font size, access and find various applications, take and store pictures and change settings, among other challenges.
Those looking to attend the workshop should RSVP to parkplace@johnscreek.gov or call 678-512-3430, and for more information, contact Irene Sanders at sanders@leadershipjohnscreek.com or 404-406-0840.
SJLC is part of Leadership Johns Creek, which has held a presence in the city of for nearly a dozen years. Student Leadership Johns Creek is a highly selective program in which students attending one of the city’s four high schools — Centennial, Chattahoochee, Johns Creek and Northview – apply for spots in the two-year program.
About 50 students are currently in the program, in which students are taught leadership skills and are required to complete a community service project –with previous initiatives including a book drive and the rebranding of the Johns Creek Police Department’s Billy Badge program.
This year, students visited the Department of Revenue, the Fulton County jail, the Fulton County government building, the Judicial Department and the State Capitol. Students also spent time with city officials so they could learn how the city operates.
Second-year students work more independently. They are tasked with two multi-media projects, with one being building an online personal portfolio that includes a resume, personal philosophy and a LinkedIn profile. The purpose is to help prepare students to apply to college and obtain internships that prepare them for the next chapter of their lives.
The second project consists of shadowing a business professional in a field they are interested in pursuing after high school graduation.
