With the coronavirus pandemic continuing and intensifying, people are looking for ways to help. For those interested in donating supplies to Emory Johns Creek Hospital, or any other hospital in the Emory Healthcare system, a drive-through donation site has been set up.
The site is located at 1599 Clifton Rd., Atlanta, GA, 30322, near the Emory Conference Center and Emory Pointe Shopping Center. According to Emory Healthcare officials, drop-off is at the rear of the building.
Officials say they are using the drop-off site as part of a “larger effort to address the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies that are critical for front-line health care workers tackling the virus.”
Emory Healthcare officials said the site is set up to respect social distancing requirements. It will accept unopened, sealed PPE and supplies and will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Accepted items include:
♦ Gloves (powder-free)
♦ Wipes (must be verified EPA-approved to combat COVID-19)
♦ Hand Sanitizer (at least 60 percent alcohol)
♦ Liquid Hand Soap
♦ Digital Thermometers
♦ Isolation Masks
♦ Surgical Masks
♦ N95 Masks (impermeable to fluid/splashes)
♦ Patient Masks
♦ Face Shields
♦ Safety Glasses with detachable side shield
♦ Goggles
♦ Isolation Gowns
♦ Surgical Gowns
♦ Sterile Compounding Gowns
“We have received an outpouring of support from the community and are appreciative of the donations made thus far to support our front-line health care workers,” Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, president and CEO of Emory Healthcare said in a release. “We are thankful for the generosity of others during this unprecedented time.”
Food and perishable items will not be accepted at this site, officials said. Monetary donations can also be made through the Emory COVID-19 Impact Fund.{span class=”print_trim”}
For more information on how to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit Emory’s COVID-19 How to Help site.
