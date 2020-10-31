Keep North Fulton Beautiful is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Johns Creek City Hall.
The event is for Johns Creek residents only, and residents must pre-register. The deadline for registration is Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. or when the registration cap, whichever comes first. Drive-up registrations will not be accepted on site.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, Keep North Fulton Beautiful officvials ask residents to remain in their vehicles and allow workers to remove items. Face masks are required.
The following items are accepted:
♦ Paint (Limit 10 containers, max 10 gallons combined; suggestions for paint disposal of additional gallons is available here)
♦ Herbicides, Pesticides
♦ Motor Oil, Anti-Freeze, Gasoline
♦ Mercury (thermostats, thermometers)
♦ Batteries and electronics (CRTs, monitors, etc.) Note: No alkaline (AA, AAA, A, B, C, 9V) batteries, please. These can be safely disposed of in your regular trash.
♦ Propane cylinders, Fire Extinguishers, Smoke detectors
♦ Cooking Oils
♦ Fluorescent bulbs
Teh following items will not be accepted:
♦ Medical waste, needles
♦ Ammunition, explosives
♦ Pharmaceuticals
♦ Non-hazardous items
Participants are asked to print their confirmation letters and bring them to expedite check-in.
