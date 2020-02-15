The city of Johns Creek is inviting the community to attend the groundbreaking of the Morton Road Pocket Park on Feb. 25.
The groundbreaking will be held at 5 p.m. The four-acre park, which will be located off East Morton Road, near State Bridge Road, will feature a playground, pavilion, walkways, picnic areas, a restroom and a half-court basketball court. City officials said construction is expected to be completed in the fall, weather permitting.
City officials are asking those who plan to attend the groundbreaking from nearby neighborhoods to walk or bike to the groundbreaking since parking near the site is very limited.
