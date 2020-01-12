When Muskan Jain, an eighth grader at River Trail Middle School, would look around at the teams competing in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) events, she wasn’t the only one of her schoolmates who noticed the abundance of male-dominated teams.
“There just weren’t a lot of girls,” she said. “So we decided to start an all- girls team and not have any boys. We want to encourage girls who are interested in STEM that they can be good at it and they can win.”
And that’s just want Jain and four of her schoolmates – sixth graders Erica Ng and Miranda Liu, seventh grader Ashwika Thadisina and eight grader Kate Li – are doing. Together, they are the “Cosmic Wolves,” which has emerged as one of the state’s top First Lego League teams after recently winning the regional title at Duluth High School. Super Regionals are set for Jan. 18 at Mill Creek High School.
Named after the universally popular children’s toy, First Lego League claims to be the most accessible, guided, global robotics competition that helps students and teachers build a better future together. The league, which is open to kids between the ages of 9 and 16, features a competition centered around theme-based challenges the test a team’s research, problem solving, coding, and engineering skills. The league stresses teamwork, discovery and innovation, which are as important to a team’s score as their ability to program a building block-stacking robot.
“It’s really important to work together and that’s why our team is good,” Muskan said. “We all have different inputs and mindsets but we all listen to each other and work as a team. We use all of our different strengths instead of arguing.”
The team starts by brainstorming ideas instead of just jumping into the first idea that comes to mind. They use their technical skills and out-of-the-box thinking to excel at each of the competition’s three stages: the Robot Game, the Innovation Project and Core Values.
In the Robot Game, each team builds, programs and controls a robot and score points based on how many boxes it can stack. Though this is the area the Cosmic Wolves need the most improvement, Muskan said, the team more than made up their performance by winning the final two rounds at regionals.
“I’m hoping that we do better in robot in the game and we’ve been working perfect all of the flaws that caused us to come in fourth out of 25 teams,” Muskan said of the robot, which was voted by judges as the best designed in the competition. “We definitely need to work on our programming and we are working together to fix it.”
In Innovation Project, teams must use creativity to solve a real-world problem in their community. For the Cosmic Wolves, it was making a park in Johns Creek that could be used by the disabled but also be enjoyed by abled bodied folks as well. The Cosmic Wolves created a park after meeting with city officials, residents and professionals for guidance. It won first place.
“We talked to a a lot of professionals because we wanted to make a park that could really be made and was realistic. It’s not fair for someone who is handicapped to not be able to play in the park like everyone else,” said Muskan, who recently joined her team to show their park model to Johns Creek officials at City Hall. “We want to build a park where everyone can have fun together.”
Anurag Jain, Muskan’s dad who assists the team, added: “The team will continue to work on improving their idea and model for next round of competition and hope to see it implemented in Johns Creek parks and other cities of country.”
The Cosmic Wolves also won Core Values, where teams explain to the judges how their team personifies the competition’s foundations of Discovery, Innovation, Impact, Inclusion, Teamwork and of course, Fun.
“It has been really exciting for me to be on this team with my friends and learn things I can apply to the real world,” Ng said. “Being on this team has made a big impact on my life.”
Founded in 1998 by Dean Kamen and Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, First Lego League uses Legos as an avenue to broaden children’s science and technology skills in a fun-filled environment that stresses research, building, experimenting and persevering while improving their ability to use technology.
First Lego League has become an international competition. It boasts more than 320,000 participants, 40,000 teams, 40,000 robots, 1,450 events throughout the world and is recognized in 98 countries. The league claims that more than 88 percent place a high value in doing well in school and 87 percent are interested in attending college.
“I want to use what I learn to go to college and I want to go into the medical field,” Muskan said.
Erica’s mom, Winnie Wong, who along with Sushma Thadisina serves as the team’s co-coaches, said the Cosmic Wolves’ accomplishments should serve as an example to other girls.
“In STEM, you don’t see a lot of girls, but you do see a lot of boys,” Wong said. “I think there are a lot of girls who don’t think they can get involved in STEM, but they can. It’s a great opportunity to learn skills they will always need. We want there to be more and more girls in STEM and our team has done a really good job. They want to do things to make the world a better place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.