Jon Smith Subs plans to celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Johns Creek on Wednesday — the first of its kind in Georgia. The sub shop is located at 11600 Medlock Bridge Road, Suite 170. Festivities will kick off at 10:30 a.m. and a ribbon cutting ceremony, held by the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce, will take place at 11:30 a.m.
“I truly enjoy bringing people together and as a proud owner of a Jon Smith Subs, I now have a delicious way of encouraging families and friends to spend time together,” said Fred Dais, franchisee, Jon Smith Subs Johns Creek. “Through the insurance agency that I previously launched, I developed an entrepreneurial spirit that will serve me well for my newest endeavor with Jon Smith Subs. I’m delighted to share this growing brand and its high-quality products with my fellow community members in Johns Creek.”
The Georgia Jon Smith Subs marks the first location for the brand in the state as expansion continues throughout the country for Jon Smith Subs brand overall. The July 24 grand opening celebration is open to the public and the celebration will last all day with special offers and promotions for guests.
Jon Smith Subs prepares its sandwiches to order. Subs feature portions of grilled meats, freshly cut veggies and buns that are baked daily. Fan favorites include the Authentic Italian Cold Cuts, Steak Bomb, Bacon Steak, and Maple Chicken. Grilled specialties include the Cuban Sandwich, Meatball with Marinara, Pastrami Bomb and more. They also offer vegetarian options. Jon’s Famous French Fries are also cooked to order and are a perfect complement to the subs.
The Johns Creek Jon Smith Subs will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. In addition to in-store service, the shop will also offer catering. For more information about the Johns Creek location, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JonSmithSubsJohnsCreek.