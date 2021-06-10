Congress is looking at making a big investment to help pay for improvements on Abbotts Bridge Road in Johns Creek.
The U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure included $13.8 million for an operational and safety improvement project on the road, which is also known as State Route 120, in the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America Act, also known as the INVEST in America Act.
The committee voted to advance the bill to the full U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.
“Infrastructure is calling, and we are answering with bold legislation that invests in American workers and communities and lays the groundwork for the president’s visionary Americans Jobs Plan,” Committee Chairman, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.
On the city's website, Johns Creek officials cite several issues on Abbotts Bridge Road, between Parsons Road and Medlock Bridge Road, that have prompted them to do improvements on the roadway.
Their proposed solutions to address those issues include improvements designed to improve the flow of traffic, and make the road safer, while also also providing access for pedestrians and bike users. Bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides of the road are being planned, as well as improved turn lanes and the installation of medians.
The city is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation on the improvement project with construction tentatively set to begin in 2022, depending on the availability of funding.
