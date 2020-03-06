Fulton County will be holding early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary and Special Election through March 20 at 21 locations, including one polling place in Johns Creek.
Voting will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday and will also be open during those hours on March 14 and from noon. to 5 p.m. on March 15.
In Johns Creek, early voting during those times is available at Park Place at Newtown, which is located at 3125 Old Alabama Road.
Other early voting locations in Fulton County include:
♦ Johns Creek Environmental Campus, 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta
♦ Adams Park Library, 2231 Cambellton Road SW, Atlanta
♦ Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta
♦ Chastain Park Recreation Center, 140 W. Wieuca Road NW
♦ College Park Library, 3647 Main Street, College Park
♦ C.T. Martin Natatorium & Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW
♦ East Point Library, 2757 Main Street, East Point
♦ East Roswell Branch Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell
♦ Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade, 3665 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta
♦ Fairburn Library, 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn
♦ Fulton County Government Center, 130 Peachtree Street SW, Atlanta
♦ Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City
♦ Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta, 1463 Pryor Road SW, Atlanta
♦ Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton
♦ North Fulton Service Center, Room 232, 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
♦ Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library, 2489 Perry Boulevard NW, Atlanta
♦ Roswell Branch Library, 115 Norcross Street, Roswell
♦ Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE, Sandy Springs
♦ South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park
♦ Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road SW, Atlanta
