According to Sgt. Debra Kalish, the organizers of Trunk or Treat every year have about as much fun as the kids. And, that’s saying a lot. There’s candy, costume contests, snacks and games as well as the many sights, sounds and smells associated with Halloween.
Hosted by Johns Creek Police and the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce, the free, fifth annual Trunk or Treat is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at police headquarters: 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek.
“It’s so much fun for us,” Kalish said. “Our jobs can be rewarding at times, but this event is crazy fun. Seeing the kids dressed up and smiling is amazing. To me, personally, also seeing the officers and staff smiling and having fun is pretty cool too.”
She said many area businesses, as well as sponsors World Financial Group and Emory Johns Creek Hospital, helped make this year’s event possible, providing transportation, candy, treats and more.
Trunk or Treat also allows those on the police force to get creative with their Halloween decorating skills, featuring a trunk decorating competition that often goes above and beyond. Police officers and staff in the past have built haunted houses, hay rides, Disney-themed walk-in creations and more.
Kalish said the unit who wins first place gets a pumpkin trophy.
A self-described Halloween fan, Kalish said she’s been known to “go all out when it comes to decorating for Halloween.”
The event, she said, also gives Johns Creek Police a way to “reach out to our community and provide them with a safe space for them to bring their children” a week prior to Halloween night.
“Parents can put so much time and energy into their kids’ costumes,” Kalish said. “Why not give them another place to wear them?”
Those wishing to be a vendor can contact Kalish at debra.kalish@johnscreekga.gov. Vendors are not allowed to sell anything but can offer candy as well as dress up for the event. A donation fee of $50 is required for vendors wishing to participate.
Trunk or Treat is free for kids and parents.