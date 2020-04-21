David Hsi’s goal is to work in the medical field. For now he is content with helping those already in that field through providing meals for health care workers.
That goal took Hsi, who is a senior at Johns Creek High School, to Northside Hospital Gwinnett this weekend, where he and two other Johns Creek High students delivered enough food to feed roughly 80 people at Northside Gwinnett.
Hsi, who was born at Northside Gwinnett, said it meant a lot to him to help the hospital. He and his friends were able to help through a Go Fund Me page Hsi created to raise money to buy meals for frontline workers who are battling the coronavirus pandemic.
It's called "Feed to Fight COVID." And what started out as a goal of $170 to provide one batch of pizzas to a local hospital has grown to 10 times that amount and a new goal to provide more food to workers at more hospitals in the area.
“The frontline workers are out there fighting the coronavirus and fighting to keep us safe,” Hsi said. “I just wanted to show our appreciation for their efforts.”
After Hsi’s parents started a Facebook page called Atlanta Asian Community Acts Of Kindness Against COVID-19, he decided he wanted to find a way to help. A modest goal of $170 was set, and once it was reached Hsi bought 12 pizzas from Napoli 1 Pizza in Johns Creek to deliver to Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Along with fellow Johns Creek High students Christina An and Jacob Sung, Hsi delivered the pizzas on April 10. Since that time, the Go Fund Me has far surpassed the initial goal, allowing Hsi and his friends a chance to serve more frontline workers.
“It’s honestly just a blessing to be able to serve our community. Seeing all of these people of all different ages working together to aid and support those around us truly warms my heart,” said An, who is a junior at Johns Creek High. “I really believe that what we need in times like these is for all of us to come together and spread love to one another rather than having an ‘every man for themselves’ situation, and that’s exactly what we are working towards.
“It’s also refreshing to be able to take each opportunity to serve others. We can keep ourselves and each other safe and healthy, and we can get through this together.”
Sung agreed. He is a freshman at Johns Creek High and learning a lot through his community action.
“Since the whole COVID situation has pretty much trapped me in my home, it feels good to get up and help out the community,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve done a project like this, and it’s provided me with new experiences like spreading the word about a fundraiser and keeping a record of logistics.”
Another way the students want to help is through using and promoting local restaurants.
“One of the things we want to do is purchase from local businesses,” said Hsi, who is a graduate of Student Leadership Johns Creek. “That way we are helping two side. We are helping local businesses and helping the frontline workers at the hospitals.”
This past weekend, Hsi said he and his friends purchased sandwiches from the Chick-fil-A located at Peachtree Industrial Blvd. and Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. Five trays of sandwiches along with fries and three gallons of tea helped feed a large group at Northside Gwinnett.
Hsi will attend Northwestern University in the fall, and he said the appreciation he has for health care workers fighting the coronavirus enhances the path he had already planned.
“I’m aspiring to be in the health care field, and this only reaffirms how I want to help the community through medicine.”
As for feeding health care workers, Hsi said the simple goal is more and more.
“We are trying to hit as many places as possible — a wide variety of hospitals,” he said.
To contribute, go to:
