The president of a nonprofit that puts on a fashion show every year for people with special needs said that while the event is beneficial to the models participating, it’s also a blessing to anybody who attends.
“When those models walk that runway, they shine,” said Linda Hickey, president of Jonny & Xena’s Spread the Words Foundation. “I invite everybody to come see the magic, because that’s what it really is. These models are so inspiring, your heart grows 10 times its size … from the time you walk in those doors to the moment you leave.”
For the fourth year, Fashion Speaks on the Creek, presented by 104.7 The Fish, will feature 55 models who have special needs walking the runway in prom wear and elegant outfits. The event is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Sept. 29 at Johns Creek High School, 5575 State Bridge Road. Tickets are $10.
Hickey said the show wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support.
Many local companies and individuals stepped in to help. Local stylist Margot Vetrovsky joined forces with Belk to give a touch of glamour and flair to the models, while Cinderella’s Gowns will provide the prom wear.
Makeup artist Joselyn Gonzales will also be on hand to get models ready for their close-up. Then, the models will take to the runway with a force of fully-costumed Star Wars personalities, courtesy of the 501st Georgia Garrison, as well as the police officers of Johns Creek.
In addition to the fashion show itself, there will be a silent auction, raffle and food.
Local news anchor Karyn Greer as well as Beth Bacall of 104.7 The Fish will host the event.
Jonny & Xena’s Spread the Words Foundation is a nonprofit organization that benefits both animal rescue and the special needs community.
Tickets for Fashion Speaks on the Creek are available at www.xenathewarriorpuppy.com. For more information, email jonnyandxena@xenathewarriorpuppy.com or call 770-851-1266.