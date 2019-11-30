Jeanne “Jeno” Marvel didn’t know a single person in Johns Creek upon arriving from North Carolina 17 years ago.
Now, she can’t go to the grocery store or eat at restaurant without running into a friend.
“Everyone knows her,” Kirk Franz, the recreation manager with the Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Division, said. “The number of lives she’s touched are just too many to count. The contribution she’s made to our community, you can’t measure it. She’s given Johns Creek so much of her life that I’m really happy that we could find a way to thank her.”
Johns Creek city officials recently expressed their gratitude to Marvel by naming her the Recreation and Park Association 2019 Volunteer of the Year for District 7 and for the state, largely for her work with the Ocee Park Athletic Association.
Marvel has done it all for the Ocee Park Baseball Association, as she has coached teams, set the game and practice schedules for a 500-player league that is held in fall and spring and coordinates the travel schedule for the league’s “Select” teams that play year-round. She also helped establish the North Metro Select League, a program that offers competitive baseball to higher-skill players from the recreational program.
“It felt amazing to win the award; I didn’t even know the award existed,” Marvel, who has spent eight years on the OPAA Board of Directors, said. “I’m just proud of all of the work by all of our volunteers at the park because anytime you can help kids it’s special. But winning these awards is very overwhelming.”
Marvel lives in the neighborhood of DoubleGate with her wife, Kim, their daughter Noelle, a 16-year-old student at Chattahoochee High School, and their baseball-playing sons Jackson, 14 and Jace, 12, who attend Autrey Mill Middle School. But her volunteering roots are in Laurinburg, N.C., where her mom, Sally, stressed the importance of community service.
“She sent a strong message that you always need to be a part of your community,” Marvel, who works as the director of organization effectiveness for the Kimberly-Clark Corp., said. “You have to find a way where you can make a positive difference.”
For Sally, a lifelong lover of food and reading who passed away five years ago, it meant donating her time to the local food bank and library. But for Marvel, who played professional basketball in Japan in the early 1990s as a center for a team run by Fujitsu, her passion has always been sports.
She grew up playing softball, and when she moved to Johns Creek and her sons gravitated toward the diamond and away from the court, so did Marvel.
“When you volunteer, if you find something you really like doing, you are most likely going to stick with it,” Marvel, who has also coached recreational basketball teams at the local YMCA, said. “For my mom, who loved to bake and read books, it meant the food bank and the library. That’s where she found a way to connect with the community. For me, it’s sports, and being there for my sons who love playing baseball along with all of the other kids.”
Marvel’s efforts have touched thousands, considering about 500 families participate in the park’s baseball league annually.
“Coach Jeno has had a lasting and positive effect on the City of Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Division as well as all those associated with Ocee Park Baseball,” Franz said. “If you were to ask Coach Jeno what she’s most proud of looking back at the years at Ocee, she would likely tell you that it’s the kids.”
“It is the kids,” Marvel said. “My favorite part of volunteering is seeing a kid do something even better than he thought he could.”
Marvel, a self-proclaimed “small town girl who loves Johns Creek because of its small-town feel,” said Jackson and Jace have one more season of playing baseball in the Ocee Park Baseball Association. But she’s developed so many friends with younger kids that she sees no reason to leave the league when they do.
“I’m going to stay there as long as they need me. To see how much the league has grown since I first got here is just incredible,” Marvel said. “But I’m always going to find a place to volunteer because it’s always been so important to me. I think of my mom and I think I will follow in her footsteps and volunteer at the food bank.”