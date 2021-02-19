The Student Leadership Johns Creek team ran a successful food drive this past week, collecting nearly 250 items to help Gwinnett’s Hispanic community members who are in need of food due to the pandemic.
The team, consisting of students from Johns Creek High School, held the ethnic food drive at Gwinnett County’s Duluth Middle School.
Though it was a cold and dreary day, the students were enthusiastic and appreciative of the donations that were made. Student leaders said they collected enough food to help nearly 750 family members.
The food drive was held in conjunction with the Catalyst Coalition, which is a nonprofit organization that serves disadvantaged immigrant residents in Gwinnett. The organization’s top priority is to increase literacy in ethnically diverse groups.
Partners for the food drive included Duluth Middle School, Atlanta Food Bank, Helping Mamas, Student Leadership of Johns Creek and the Senior First Center.
“Thank you all our partners for making an impact to our ethnic community,” the leaders of the Johns Creek High team said in a statement.
Those wishing to make monetary donations to support the effort can do so at the group’s GoFundMe page:gofund.me/68b268d6
