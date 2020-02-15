Emory Johns Creek Hospital will hold its annual Women’s Wellness Expo to let women know they don’t have to drive very far to receive some of the best health care in the country.
“We want people to know that they have access to state-of-the-art medical care in their own backyard, right here in Johns Creek,” Kathryn Albright, the hospital’s director of community relations and volunteer services who manages the event, said. “Everything they need is right here. You don’t have to drive to downtown Atlanta to receive great care.”
The Women’s Wellness Expo, which is free and geared toward women but men and children are welcome to attend, will be held at the hospital – located at 6325 Hospital Parkway — on Feb. 27 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The event is to provide a casual forum for women to learn about the extensive services provided by Emory Johns Creek. Physicians and medical personnel will provide complimentary glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to have free, one-on-one consultations with clinicians to learn more about breast health, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, cholesterol, signs of stroke and heart attack and women’s health.
The Women’s Wellness Expo will be highlighted by a panel of doctors – Sana Ansari, Christy Kenkel and Stacey Pereira – who will lead a discussion about minimally invasive surgery, treatment options for heavy bleeding and gynecologic specialty services.
Ansari, who is an assistant professor in the Emory Gynecology and Obstetrics, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (FPMRS) division, sees patients at the Emory Women’s Center at Emory Saint Joseph Hospital and Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Kenkel, who also speaks Spanish, is a member of the American Congress of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Pereira, who is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish, is a member of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists, as well as the National Hispanic Medical Association.
“We see this as an opportunity to educate the public and about their health,” Albright said. “We want women to know about everything our hospital has to offer.”
The Women’s Wellness Expo seeks to increase the hospital’s exposure in the community after a year in which it has received numerous international and national accolades.
The hospital, which opened in 2007, is ranked No. 133 in the U.S. hospitals section of the Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals rankings — one spot below Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital. Emory University Hospital in Atlanta was ranked No. 25 worldwide, making it the state’s lone hospital to crack the elite list. Gwinnett Medical was ranked No. 212 on the list in which the top 100 hospitals on planet were included in a worldwide ranking, which was topped by The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Emory Johns Creek, which serves Fulton, Forsyth, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Hall, Cobb and Cherokee counties was also awarded the 2019 Mission Lifeline: STEMI Receiving Center Gold Award by the American Heart Association for following the latest research-based standards for severe heart attacks. ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) is a very serious type of heart attack during which one of the heart’s major arteries is blocked.
“We want our community to know we are here to serve them with the best care possible,” Albright said. “There is very little here that we can’t do and we want to make everyone aware that they have one of the best hospitals right here in Johns Creek.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.