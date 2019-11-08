Emory Johns Creek Hospital raised more than $20,000 for the American Heart Association (AHA) though its first-ever golf tournament, which was held at St. Ives Country Club last month.
“We’d like to thank all of the players, sponsors, staff, and volunteers for helping make this event possible,” Johns Creek Hospital CEO Marilyn Margolis said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to support the incredible work of the American Heart Association and bring awareness to heart and vascular disease.”
Heart disease, stroke or another cardiovascular disease kills someone in this country every 43 seconds, and cardiovascular disease is responsible for taking more lives than cancer and Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease combined, according to the American Heart Association, which was founded in 1924.
“The cause hits close to home for many participants who live with heart disease or know someone in the same shoes,” Kathryn Albright, the hospital’s director of community relations and volunteer services, said in a statement. “We’re excited to see this event continue to grow in the future to better educate our community on important health topics, like heart disease.”
In September, more than 600 Emory Healthcare employees took part in the AHA’s Heart Walk, bringing the Emory hospital system’s contribution the AHA to more than $333,000.
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer nationally for both men and women, as about 610,000 die of heart disease in the U.S. annually, making it responsible for 25 percent of all deaths nationwide. Coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease. It claims more than 375,000 lives annually and every year about 735,000 Americans suffer a heart attack, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC recently awarded the Emory Prevention Research Center (EPRC) an $8 million, five-year grant that will enable the center to continue its cancer-prevention efforts in rural Georgia., according the Emory University researchers at Winship Cancer Institute and the Rollins School of Public Health.
“Preventing cancer and reducing health disparities in Georgia are fundamental elements of Winship’s mission,” Winship Executive Director Walter J. Curran, Jr. said in a statement. “We’re so excited that the work of Dr. Kegler and her team has earned this critical support from the CDC.”
The grant “will support the EPRC’s community-engaged research in rural southwest Georgia as well as several additional research projects. The newly-funded EPRC will focus on work that translates evidence-based cancer prevention and control interventions to the local level, including a project to improve low Human papillomavirus infection (HPV) vaccination rates and a project related to early detection of breast and cervical cancers. Researchers will conduct in-depth interviews and evaluate multi-level interventions in clinics and community organizations to promote HPV vaccine series initiation and completion,” according to a press release.
The EPRC, which was founded in 2004, is among a nationwide network of prevention research centers that work to improve prevention of diseases and improve public heather through community interaction.