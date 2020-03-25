Emory Johns Creek Hospital (EJCH) was recently honored for nursing excellence, earning “Magnet” status by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition program.
The designation, which is achieved by about 8 percent of healthcare providers nationwide, makes EJCH one of 10 hospitals in the state to achieve the designation. Four are affiliated with Emory Healthcare — Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital and Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital – making EJCH one of a select few to achieve the top standard in nursing excellence.
“We’re so proud of this outstanding achievement after the extensive work, countless hours and relentless dedication demonstrated by our incredible nurses, staff, physicians and leadership team to provide world-class care in a community hospital,” EJCH Chief Executive Officer Marilyn Margolis said in a statement.
For a hospital to earn the distinction, it must go through a comprehensive process to prove it outperforms the national benchmark for the majority of eight consecutive quarters of data, in addition to passing documentation checks and a three-day visit by members of the Commission on Magnet Recognition.
The commission interviewed more than 300 EJCH staff members this past January and determined that EJCH has achieved 100 percent reporting in documenting inpatient units for nursing quality indicator and central line-associated bloodstream infection, as well as for inpatient units for nursing quality indicator and hospital-acquired pressure injury stage II and above. It also scored 100 percent for reporting ambulatory units for patient satisfaction with nursing courtesy and respect and for ambulatory units for patient satisfaction with nursing safety.
“We’re so thankful to each and every nurse for your unwavering devotion to offer high quality medical care, a safer environment, and better patient outcomes to our community,” Heather Redrick, EJCH’s chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services, said in a statement.
Trina Geyer, the director of the Magnet Recognition Program and EJCH’s manager of nursing support operations, said earning the accolade was a team effort.
“From the bedside to the boardroom, our nurses provided years’ worth of evidence and data to Magnet surveyors to illustrate nursing leadership, coordination and collaboration across various disciplines and processes to measure and improve our delivery of care,” she said in a statement.
For EJCH to keep the distinction, which is renewed every four years, it must show “how staff sustained patient satisfaction, lowered mortality rates, maintained high levels of staff engagement and higher job satisfaction among nurses and improved performance and quality,” according to EJCH.
Being recognized with the gold standard for nursing excellence that provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care is just the latest accolade earned by EJCH, which serves Fulton, Forsyth, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Hall, Cobb and Cherokee counties.
Last year, EJCH was ranked No. 133 in the U.S. hospitals section of the Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals rankings - one spot below Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital. Emory University Hospital in Atlanta was ranked No. 25 worldwide, making it the state’s lone hospital to crack the elite list.
EJCH was also awarded the 2019 Mission Lifeline: STEMI Receiving Center Gold Award by the American Heart Association for following the latest research-based standards for severe heart attacks. ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) is a very serious type of heart attack during which one of the heart's major arteries is blocked.
