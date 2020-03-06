Emory Johns Creek Hospital has hired endocrinologist Ali Rizvi, who will help patients in need of specialized treatment for the full range of diseases of the body's glands and hormones.
Rizvi, who is board certified and said he’s ready to treat and educate his patients, comes to EJCH from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, where he worked for more than 15 years.
“We’re excited to have Dr. Rizvi join our team and we’re confident that he will provide exceptional care to our patients living with diabetes, thyroid diseases and other endocrine disorders,” EJCH Chief Executive Officer Marilyn Margolis said in a statement.
The addition of Rizvi adds to a staff at EJCH, which is ranked No. 133 in the U.S. hospitals section of the Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals rankings — one spot below Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital. Emory University Hospital in Atlanta was ranked No. 25 worldwide, making it the state’s lone hospital to crack the elite list. Gwinnett Medical was ranked No. 212 on the list in which the top 100 hospitals on planet were included in a worldwide ranking, which was topped by The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
“The Division of Endocrinology at Emory’s School of Medicine now has more than 40 experts specializing in diabetes, osteoporosis, metabolic bone diseases, nutrition, obesity, thyroid diseases and pituitary disorders,” Dr. Roberto Pacifici, director of the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Lipids at Emory’s School of Medicine, said in a statement.
Emory Johns Creek, which serves Fulton, Forsyth, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Hall, Cobb and Cherokee counties, was also awarded the 2019 Mission Lifeline: STEMI Receiving Center Gold Award by the American Heart Association for following the latest research-based standards for severe heart attacks. ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) is a very serious type of heart attack during which one of the heart's major arteries is blocked.
