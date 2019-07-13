Emory Johns Creek Hospital was recently recognized by the American Heart Association for following the latest research-based standards for severe heart attacks, having received the 2019 Mission Lifeline: STEMI Receiving Center Gold Award.
ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction is a serious kind of heart attack which involves the blockage of a major artery.
“Emory Johns Creek Hospital is proud to receive this national recognition for our dedication to providing quality care for heart attack patients,” said Marilyn Margolis, Emory Johns Creek Hospital CEO. “This is an incredible honor and a true testament to the teamwork of the cardiac care program and the commitment to using the latest research-based standards.”
Greg Robertson, MD, chief of cardiology at Emory Heart and Vascular Center in Johns Creek, said that “EMS works quickly and efficiently in the field to help us reduce the severity of a heart attack.”
Added Robertson: “Then, our cardiac cath lab team is alerted to prepare for the patient’s arrival and works to unblock the artery. Our hospital has consistently completed first medical contact to balloon times within 90 minutes, in 75% of STEMI patients for the designated months required.”
According to its website, Emory Johns Creek’s Heart and Vascular Center is “consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top heart health centers in the nation.”
The center specializes in cardiology, vascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery and cardiac imagery.
According to the American Heart Association’s website, Mission: Lifeline is the organization’s national initiative “to advance the system of care for patients with acute, high-risk time sensitive life and/or quality of life threatening diseases … the overarching goals are to bring stakeholders together in a collaborative manner and to reduce mortality and morbidity for these patients while improving overall quality of care and patient outcomes.”
For more information about Emory Johns Creek Hospital, visit www.emoryhealthcare.org/index.html.