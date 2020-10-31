Hannah Henry, Vice President of Operations for Emory Johns Creek Hospital was recently named to Modern Healthcare’s “Top 25 Emerging Leaders” list.
The 2020 list recognizes the most impressive rising stars in the health care industry who have made significant contributions in the area of health care administration, management or policy. The publication chose the recipients based on actions they’ve taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to help their organization achieve or exceed financial, operational and clinical goals.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hannah has served as an exceptional chairperson for Emory Healthcare’s clinical operations group which impacts operations for more than 26,000 physicians, nurses, staff and employees,” said Bryce Gartland, Emory Healthcare Hospital Group President.
The young executives recognized in the list also demonstrate the ability to contribute to a culture of innovation and transformation. Marilyn Margolis, Chief Executive Officer of EmoryJohns Creek Hospital said Henry’s work has improved the hospital’s productivity, capacity and growth.
“Hannah has worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic to collaborate and problem solve to ensure the best outcomes for our patients and staff, while continuing to oversee multiple service lines including radiology, pharmacy, rehabilitation therapy and our wound care center,” Margolis said. “I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of this acknowledgment and I’m confident Hannah will continue to lead Emory Johns Creek Hospital to new heights with her commitment to process improvement, patient care and employee engagement.”
To see the complete listing of Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Emerging Leaders list, go to www.modernhealthcare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.