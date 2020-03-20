“All our facilities across Emory Healthcare are doing everything we can to ensure our patients and healthcare workers will be protected from COVID-19.”
There’s a growing concern nationwide wide about the coronavirus known as COVID-19, which has spread across the world, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a “global pandemic.”
The number of cases, which grows by the hour across the country, continues to climb as city, state, and federal governments are scrambling to contain the virus.
Dr. Sujit Suchindran, an epidemiologist who studies the patterns, causes, and effects of health and disease conditions at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, recently spoke to the Johns Creek Sunday Post about what the hospital is doing to slow the spread of the disease and what you can do to decrease the odds of contracting it.
Currently, people who are at risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19, such as older people and people with underlying health conditions such as heart disease or diabetes, the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is clear: avoid large crowds, practice good hygiene and stay indoors as much as possible.
Johns Creek Sunday Post: What specific steps has Emory Johns Creek taken to make their facility better protected from COVID-19?
Sujit Suchindran: All our facilities across Emory Healthcare are doing everything we can to ensure our patients and health care workers will be protected from COVID-19. That includes things like following the CDC’s guidance on appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when caring for patients, better equipping or altering certain rooms to better care for COVID-19 patients, and partnering with our laboratory colleagues to better identify patients with the infection. We’re confident in our ability to provide the best care for these patients in the safest way.
JCSP: There is a lot of information and misinformation out there about COVID-19. How would you explain the virus to a non-medical person?
Suchindran: The best place to learn about the virus is from the CDC’s website (cdc.gov). Briefly though, viruses cause infections that most people are already familiar with, like the common cold or influenza. Like the flu, COVID-19 can make some people very sick, particularly those who already have other medical conditions, like heart or lung conditions.
JCSP: Other than using hand sanitizer and washing their hands, what advice would you give the community to protect themselves from getting COVID-19?
Suchindran: Handwashing with soap and water is the most important piece of advice we can give in order to prevent the spread of infections. Other important things are to limit touching your face, covering your cough by doing so into your elbow or shoulder, and staying away from people who may be sick.
JCSP: What is the difference between COVID-19 and other outbreaks we’ve had in recent years like H1N1, Ebola and Zika?
Suchindran: Different viruses have different characteristics like how they are transmitted and what symptoms they cause. For example, most Zika infections are spread by mosquitos, not direct human to human contact. Ebola is transmitted by infected body fluids, not by respiratory droplets like COVID-19.
JCSP: From a transmission and fatality rate, how does COVID-19 differ compared to other viruses like H1N1, Ebola and Zika?
Suchindran: We’re still learning a lot about COVID-19 since it’s so new. Based on preliminary data, it seems to be slightly more transmissible than influenza but the fatality rate is hard to know because we don’t have a full picture of how many total infections there have been.
JCSP: What effect do you think social distancing will have in Johns Creek compared to Italy, where it wasn’t used until a considerable amount of time had passed?
Suchindran: It may be too early to tell but measures like social distancing are most effective when used before the surge of infections. I’m hopeful that these extraordinary measures will help those in all our communities, including in Johns Creek.
JCSP: Is there a benchmark that should determine when kids go back to school and all businesses should operate?
Suchindran: There’s not a clear benchmark for when these kinds of things should happen. It’s a complicated decision that involves medicine, economics, and some psychology too. I am hopeful that local and state governments will take into account the important input of public health professionals when making that decision.
JCSP: What is your hospital’s policies at your hospital regarding visitation?
Suchindran: Emory Healthcare has implemented temporary new visitor restrictions to protect our patients during the COVID-19 outbreak. One visitor, age 16 and older will be permitted in patient care areas unless special situations necessitate additional visitors.
We ask that you not visit our facility if you are experiencing:
A fever, or
Have at least one of the following symptoms:
♦ Cough
♦ Sore throat
♦ Body aches
♦ Diarrhea
♦ Vomiting
♦ Congestion
Exceptions may be made for patients at the end of life, or when a visitor must also act as a medical decision maker, at the discretion of the medical/nursing team. We ask that any special considerations be discussed with your care team.
JCSP: Are you canceling elective surgeries due to COVID-19 and what is the timetable for lifting the ban?
Suchindran: Here’s Emory Healthcare’s official statement: “After significant review and consideration, and consistent with the Surgeon General’s and American College of Surgeons’ recommendations and guidelines, Emory Healthcare, as a national leading academic medical center, will postpone all inpatient and outpatient elective surgical and procedural cases effective March 16 for two weeks, followed by week-to-week assessment. We are currently contacting all patients and their physicians to alert them of this decision and to offer our support during this time when their cases are being postponed.
While we adhere to the most stringent protocols to ensure infection prevention, we are taking this step to protect our patients and are working to support and preserve supplies, equipment and staffing for the most urgent and time-sensitive patient needs. We hope the community will understand and join us in working together to address this public health crisis.”
